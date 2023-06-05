Many watchmen have identified The Roman Catholic Church or Rome as Mystery Babylon while overlooking the role of the Jews in Mystery Babylon. This video shows that the present day Judaism is the Queen of Mystery Babylon. Her Oral Traditions of man in the Kabbalah is the fuel for all kinds of witcraft, the New Age, Freemasonry and the New World Order. Modern day Judaism's Kabbalah is also a cesspool for Blasphemous sexual teachings about God that only the most perverted minds can invent!
Please watch Daniel's series at the Bride Ministries called: Exposing the Kabbalah (12 Episodes in all) at https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLYaen9JGWpesAesozDjt2W5CLy2mnSQf4
