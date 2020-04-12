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C4I = Call 4 Investigation, April 10, A Big Black Rock rolls over The Fed and U.S. Treasury!!
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71 views • April 12, 2020
is it OK for corporate America to $ell-out its Treasury and Federal Reserve fiat currency controllers to the world's biggest corporate investor /war profiteer? What could possibly go wrong?? Have all of US now been $old out?
Martial Law continues for 99.8% of Americans because 00.2% are sick with a cold-like condition that appears to be cured with a prescription. Makes sense to me!?! Vital viewing!!
Martial Law continues for 99.8% of Americans because 00.2% are sick with a cold-like condition that appears to be cured with a prescription. Makes sense to me!?! Vital viewing!!
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