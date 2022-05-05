Non-Compliant

The Constitution for the United States of America was intended by its Framers to limit the powers of the federal government, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to themselves and their Posterity. In the formation of our nation's federal government, they sought to protect the Unalienable Rights of every American to life, liberty, and property, which come to us, by the way, not from any government, but from the Creator, who etched them, as with a sunbeam, into the Laws of Nature itself.



Unalienable Rights are Natural Rights--the birthright of all free human beings. The Constitution is merely every American's personal guarantee that these and other Eternal Rights would remain "Unalienable," meaning they cannot lawfully be separated from us under any circumstances, because they are ours forever. In fact, such Rights would not ever be separated from us by any legitimate government that is lawfully functioning in accordance with the stated purposes of its own existence. After all, those purposes, which are set out quite clearly within our nation's Constitution, limit the powers of government, and secures the Rights of the American People forever, at all times, and under all circumstances.



Yet today, through stealth and distraction, and by way of fear-based jingoism that's continuously propagandized to an emergency-managed public, radical Left-wing extremists have managed to hijack the federal government. And now, knowing that Americans are increasingly becoming aware of their crimes, these traitors are working feverishly to ratchet-up control over the American People; openly subverting the Constitution; enacting laws; making rulings; signing treaties; issuing orders; and entering into international agreements that not only seek to undermine our most basic Rights as Americans, but the sovereignty and independence of our nation as well.



Nothing supersedes the Constitution or the Political Order it establishes for our nation.

As with any written document, the Constitution means what it meant by the people who wrote it when they wrote it. It is the Supreme Law of The Land, and it cannot lawfully be changed, abrogated, or superseded except by a duly ratified Article of Amendment that has been lawfully adopted by three-fourths of the states legislatures, in accordance with the provisions set out in Article V of the Constitution.



Since the federal government has no lawful authority to act outside the "Enumerated Powers" set out for it in the Constitution, even during a so-called "National Emergency, whenever it does so, it acts unlawfully, without the consent of the American people; it acts as an occupational government. And whenever the federal government no longer appears to be bound by our Nation's Constitution, then it's no longer a government of, by, and for the People. It's something else; something different; something which is extremely dangerous, to the People of this country.



We don't need to wait around for the Supreme Court to tell us as that any "law that is repugnant to the Constitution is void." We don't even need them to reassure us, as they repeatedly have, that our federal government is "bound" by The Constitution. We already know this as well, which is why non-compliance with unconstitutional laws has now become the solemn duty of all Freedom-loving Americans.



To those of you who are still living in denial about what's happening in America, or who just want to "go along to get along" with the slow motion coup d'état over free humanity that we've been witnessing; to all of the sheeple who don't have enough courage to draw your own, personal Line of Freedom in the sand, I want you to know one thing: those of you who passively accept and cooperate with evil are every bit as much to blame for its continued existence as those who perpetrate the evil. So, go right ahead. Crouch down and kiss the heavy hand of Totalitarianism that pats your head right now. History proves that it will one day crush you.



To those of you who see what I see, and feel as I feel, I invite you to stand with me and millions of others like us--patriotic Americans who believe in the Founding Principles of this nation and the vision of its Fathers--people who are willing to risk their honor, their fortunes, and their very lives if necessary to secure the Blessings of Liberty that were promised to us by our nation's Constitution. Together, we can defeat these tyrants; bring the traitors to justice; and put our country back on the path of freedom and independence that was laid for us so long ago. All we have to do is let the traitors hear us say "NO!" for a change, and let them hear us say it loudly, both in our words and our deeds, as we trust the consequences to God.