The Plot to Steal America OFFICIAL CHANNEL [MIRROR]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is the video that Trump tweeted. Shortly after that Tweet, Youtube deleted the video. It's obvious they don't want this information to get out. Please share far and wide! -Seth (Holehouse) @ManInAmerica
Proverbs 12:17: He who speaks truth declares righteousness,
But a false witness, deceit.
⬇️ CONDUIT CHANNEL ⬇️
Mind Control ■ Programming ■ Reality Alteration ■ Mental Formation
■ https://realityalteration.truthparadigm.tv
⬇️ RELAY CHANNELS ⬇️
■ https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3bea3d06-2a68-4341-a472-e60211cbd04d?index=1
⬇️ CONDUIT CHANNEL ⬇️
Elections ■ Voting ■ Candidates ■ Officials ■ Representatives ■ Audits
■ https://elections.truthparadigm.tv
⬇️ RELAY CHANNELS ⬇️
■ https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/playlists/1393d469-435c-4344-ad03-7d2bd0c38c71
⬇️ CREDIT(S) ⬇️
■ https://rumble.com/vc32yv-the-plot-to-steal-america-now-censored-on-youtube.html
⬇️ ARTICLES ⬇️
■ https://elections.truthparadigm.news
■ https://realityalteration.truthparadigm.news
⬇️ TREASURE ⬇️
■ https://thepatriotlight.com/
■ https://reawakeningseries.com
⬇️ CREDIT(S) ⬇️
■ https://sources.truthparadigm.net