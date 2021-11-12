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Free Yourself from the Man-made ~ 1 minute clip of Brother Sage Interview on Urotherapy
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355 views • November 12, 2021
Here's a 1-minute clip of the thought-provoking interview between Dr. Group and Brother Sage. Watch the full interview here ➤➤ https://bit.ly/3olK9Nr
They explore topics like:
- The benefits of Urotherapy
- The power of your self-healing mechanism
- The best ways to incorporate Urotherapy as a beginner
- Baby steps if you're nervous to get started
- How to utilize this free and ancient healing modality
- How to feel happier, healthier, and more attuned with your body
Avoiding large-scale deception, they uncover the truth about the miracles of your own body.
Brother Sage has been a successful Wellness practitioner that built his wellness practice in 1979 along with facilitating self-transformation by providing ancient education in the art of Urotherapy. You can explore his websites here - https://www.brothersage.com/ & https://shivambhu.org/
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Enroll In The Urotherapy Course Now for 30% off this month only: https://bit.ly/3jAtJ2l
Use Code: Uro30
Expires: November 25th, 2021
–––––––––––––
GHI Member Benefits:
By joining ANY course ($19-97) - You’ll be invited to Q&As, exclusive interviews with leading medical professionals, healing summits, wellness seminars, and much more.
https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
–––––––––––––
About The Urotherapy Course:
Dr. Group shatters stigmas on a controversial topic that has been healing people since the ancient times of Egypt, Greece, India, China, and Rome.
Learn the secrets of our ancestors used to regenerate and live long lives. Learn the power of a secret advanced detoxification strategy. These ancient secrets are precisely what the medical establishment has been suppressing for hundreds of years. Every day our bodies are exposed to GMOs, processed foods, toxic water, and other pollutants that overly-toxify our bodies. But the most personalized cure for your body lies within your self-healing mechanism.
Become your OWN doctor as Dr. Group shows you how to protect yourself, increase your energy levels, feel better, sleep better, and ultimately, take back control of your health.
–––––––––––––
Follow Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤
Uncensored platforms:
Telegram (DrGroupOfficial) - https://t.me/drgroupofficial
Rumble (DrGroupOfficial1)
Brighteon (DrGroup) https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dr...
Bitclout (@dr_edwardgroup) https://bitclout.com/u/dr_edwardgroup
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https://www.instagram.com/drgroupoffi...
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
https://twitter.com/dr_edwardgroup
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His Website ➤➤ https://DrGroup.com/
–––––––––––––
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
–––––––––––––
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
They explore topics like:
- The benefits of Urotherapy
- The power of your self-healing mechanism
- The best ways to incorporate Urotherapy as a beginner
- Baby steps if you're nervous to get started
- How to utilize this free and ancient healing modality
- How to feel happier, healthier, and more attuned with your body
Avoiding large-scale deception, they uncover the truth about the miracles of your own body.
Brother Sage has been a successful Wellness practitioner that built his wellness practice in 1979 along with facilitating self-transformation by providing ancient education in the art of Urotherapy. You can explore his websites here - https://www.brothersage.com/ & https://shivambhu.org/
–––––––––––––
Enroll In The Urotherapy Course Now for 30% off this month only: https://bit.ly/3jAtJ2l
Use Code: Uro30
Expires: November 25th, 2021
–––––––––––––
GHI Member Benefits:
By joining ANY course ($19-97) - You’ll be invited to Q&As, exclusive interviews with leading medical professionals, healing summits, wellness seminars, and much more.
https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
–––––––––––––
About The Urotherapy Course:
Dr. Group shatters stigmas on a controversial topic that has been healing people since the ancient times of Egypt, Greece, India, China, and Rome.
Learn the secrets of our ancestors used to regenerate and live long lives. Learn the power of a secret advanced detoxification strategy. These ancient secrets are precisely what the medical establishment has been suppressing for hundreds of years. Every day our bodies are exposed to GMOs, processed foods, toxic water, and other pollutants that overly-toxify our bodies. But the most personalized cure for your body lies within your self-healing mechanism.
Become your OWN doctor as Dr. Group shows you how to protect yourself, increase your energy levels, feel better, sleep better, and ultimately, take back control of your health.
–––––––––––––
Follow Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤
Uncensored platforms:
Telegram (DrGroupOfficial) - https://t.me/drgroupofficial
Rumble (DrGroupOfficial1)
Brighteon (DrGroup) https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dr...
Bitclout (@dr_edwardgroup) https://bitclout.com/u/dr_edwardgroup
–––––––––––––
https://www.instagram.com/drgroupoffi...
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
https://twitter.com/dr_edwardgroup
–––––––––––––
His Website ➤➤ https://DrGroup.com/
–––––––––––––
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
–––––––––––––
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
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