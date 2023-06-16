Culture War | Guest: Janice Danforth | Moms for Liberty | Education vs. Indoctrination

Today the Moms are joined by Janice Danforth, founder and chairperson for the Tulsa chapter of Moms for Liberty, to discuss how she got involved in Moms for Liberty and what she and others are doing to push back against the progressive leftist ideology that is prevalent in many schools across the US. We discuss what Janice discovered in her son's high school and how she responded after confirming that some disturbing curriculum was being taught in her son’s school. Janice tells us how she got involved in Moms for Liberty and shares the mission of this grassroots organization. We talk about some of the recent actions taken by Moms for Liberty and Janice gives specifics on how people can join this action oriented movement.





