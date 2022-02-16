© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The AMA CDC Pharma to be permanently dissolved at the CC&C
Follow
2
Share
Report
107 views • February 16, 2022
At the Constitutional Convention & Court, the defendants will be tried for their crimes against the people. The AMA, the CDC and Big Pharma will be permanently dissolved and become extinct, like the dinosaur.
Upon the success of the CC&C, Doctors will be incentivized with $1M to merge their practices with other healing arts such as the naturopathic industry. Our entire Health care system will be restructured and will be based on a “keep you well” system and this current America Medical Association dictatorship will end.
Go now to https://friendsoftheoriginalconstitution.org – and sign the Declaration of Restoration and join our Lawsuit. Find out everything that is available to you when We the People are successful at our Constitutional Convention & Court (CC&C).
Upon the success of the CC&C, Doctors will be incentivized with $1M to merge their practices with other healing arts such as the naturopathic industry. Our entire Health care system will be restructured and will be based on a “keep you well” system and this current America Medical Association dictatorship will end.
Go now to https://friendsoftheoriginalconstitution.org – and sign the Declaration of Restoration and join our Lawsuit. Find out everything that is available to you when We the People are successful at our Constitutional Convention & Court (CC&C).
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.