8-14-2022 Deep inside of you, you have more strength than you've ever known

Episode 85





With The Pit now concluded, some amazing information is likely to be coming out over the next few days, from those patriots directly involved. It seems the truth behind ripcord is shocking, but we are ready. Are you feeling battle worn? Tired? Frustrated? Do you feel like you are baring the burden of truth all alone? Don't worry - Inhale faith, exhale fear - we are all in this together, and deep inside you, you have more strength than you've ever known!





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https://protectamerica.vote/