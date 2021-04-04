© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Diatomacious Earth: You Cannot Be Healthy Without It: Every Body Process Needs It...
Follow
2
Share
Report
55 views • April 04, 2021
Every Body Process Needs Silica But we only get 60% in our diets because of mono-cultures and failing to let the land rest every 7 years. God has provided for us this powder so we, His People could get the proper amount so our bodies will work properly.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.