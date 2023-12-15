Redpill In NYC?

A Working Hypothesis:
* White hats are in control.
* Globalist black hats were plotting an imminent cyber-attack.
* The good guys intercepted the plot — and will mitigate its effects.
* The Con Edison substation explosion in Brooklyn was a wake-up call.
* The [Leave The World Behind] movie is more predictive programming re: bad guys’ foiled plans.
Red Pill: White Hats Are Ending A Belligerent Occupation According To Military Rule Of Law
* The global alliance has been rope-a-doping the deep state i.e. belligerent occupiers.
* They are executing a worldwide sting operation; and we are larping a [Bidan] movie with puppeted actors.
* This is a continuity-of-government situation that’s being conducted according to the DoD Law Of War Manual.
* The fog of war is no joke — and battle fatigue is real.
* God willing, operations are nearly complete and this is the final act.
Reese Reports | 15 December 2023
