Redpill In NYC?

A Working Hypothesis:

* White hats are in control.

* Globalist black hats were plotting an imminent cyber-attack.

* The good guys intercepted the plot — and will mitigate its effects.

* The Con Edison substation explosion in Brooklyn was a wake-up call.

* The [Leave The World Behind] movie is more predictive programming re: bad guys’ foiled plans.





Red Pill: White Hats Are Ending A Belligerent Occupation According To Military Rule Of Law

* The global alliance has been rope-a-doping the deep state i.e. belligerent occupiers.

* They are executing a worldwide sting operation; and we are larping a [Bidan] movie with puppeted actors.

* This is a continuity-of-government situation that’s being conducted according to the DoD Law Of War Manual.

* The fog of war is no joke — and battle fatigue is real.

* God willing, operations are nearly complete and this is the final act.





Reese Reports | 15 December 2023

https://banned.video/watch?id=657c14026e59a8d5ba46abec