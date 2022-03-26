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JEW'S TRUE CALLING, KHAZARIAN MAFIA'S SCAPEGOAT, EVIL MANIFESTED TODAY W/ DR. ZELENKO (2OF2)
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160 views • March 26, 2022
Dr. Zelenko rejoins the program to discuss the world today and the evil that is being manifested thru state controls, corruption and a brainwashed culture. How did we get so off track and what will it take to refocus the world towards universal godly principles? These are the main topics we discuss.
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Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma: https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/
Have you Donated Yet? Fight for Freedom of Speech, learn more & donate @ https://givesendgo.com/DefendingFreeSpeech
Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma: https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/
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