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A Patriot Voice of Truth | Jim Price Shares About How America’s Remnant Is Emerging
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21 views • December 17, 2021
Radio show host Jim Price shares about how the ReAwaken America Tour is reawakening America’s remnant.
www.TheJimPriceShow.com
Bible Verse “Iron sharpeneth iron; so a man sharpeneth the countenance of his friend.” - Proverbs 27:17
Discover the TRUTH About the Great Reset:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/global-reset/#scroll-content
H.R.748 - CARES Act - https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/748
www.TheJimPriceShow.com
Bible Verse “Iron sharpeneth iron; so a man sharpeneth the countenance of his friend.” - Proverbs 27:17
Discover the TRUTH About the Great Reset:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/global-reset/#scroll-content
H.R.748 - CARES Act - https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/748
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