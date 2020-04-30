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AI, 5G, Bioweapons, Aliens and China CCP with Cyrus A. Parsa
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68 views • April 30, 2020
four important things: Repent, Have no fear, Ask for inlightment and Expost the chineese communist party!
please share worldwide!!!
Donate
https://theaiorganization.com/contribute-ai/
Book
https://cyrusaparsa.selz.com/item/artificial-intelligence-dangers-to-humanity
AI The Plan To Invade Humanity
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Hzg7Rw-mX4k&t=2166s
Cyrus new film:https://youtu.be/Hzg7Rw-mX4k
please support my work - protecting the children in a digital industrial age : https://www.patreon.com/shaidanon
please share worldwide!!!
Donate
https://theaiorganization.com/contribute-ai/
Book
https://cyrusaparsa.selz.com/item/artificial-intelligence-dangers-to-humanity
AI The Plan To Invade Humanity
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Hzg7Rw-mX4k&t=2166s
Cyrus new film:https://youtu.be/Hzg7Rw-mX4k
please support my work - protecting the children in a digital industrial age : https://www.patreon.com/shaidanon
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