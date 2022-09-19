Dr. Group & Millie Weaver - Health Threat Mold Illness

Banned.Video - Dr. Group -
For Educational & Informative Purposes Only, Not Medical Advice, Please Consult A Licensed Physician.
NOT Included In The Antifungal Biotoxin Detox Protocol That I Use . Cassia Cinnimon, Parsley, Beet Greens, Spinach, Star Fruit, Swiss Chard, Rhubarb, Persimmons, Green Tea, Black Tea, Yaupon Holly, Maca Root, All Dried Fruits, KavaKava, KolaNut, GreenCoffee, All Cabonated Beverages, Green Potatoes, White Potatoes, Finger Potatoes, Yellow Potatoes, Green Peppers, Green Hot Peppers, Green Eggplant, Green Tomatos, Raw Hemp Leaf, (All Coffee Substitutes Exept Pure Caffeine), (All Foods Listed In The Moldy Foods To Avoid Archive Link), (All Non Food Grade Zeolite Supplements), (All Non Coconut Activated Charcoal Supplements Unless Likely Mold/Mycotoxin Free), (All Bagged Teas & Herbal Teas Not Included In The Phaze Mold Detox Diet ), ( All Coffee & Chocolate Exept From PurityCoffee & Addictive Wellness Unless Specifically Tested For Mold & Mycotoxins ), (All CBD Products Exept From Secret Nature & Mabey Global Healing Or North American Herb & Spice Brand Or Specifically State Tested For Mold & Mycotoxins), All Canned Foods Unless Freeze Dried Included In The Phaze Mold Detox Diet, (All Grains Exept Gluten Free Non Moldy Grains Listed On The Phaze Mold Detox Diet @ www.survivingtoxicmold.com
), (All Salts & Salt Substitutes That Are Not Himalayan Pink Salt), (All Seaweeds & Ocean Derived Ingredients Unless Specifically Form Brighteon Store), (Optional - All Animal Derived Non Vegan Products ), (If Not Vegan - All Animal Products Not Included In The Phaze Mold Detox Diet), (All Black Pepper Exept From Mike Adams Brighteon Store), (Synthetic Vitiman C Supplements, Synthetic Vitamin D3 Supplements, All Synthetic Vitimans & Supplements), (All Foods Derived From Or Included In This List Moldy Foods To Avoid Archive Link ~ https://archive.ph/oZLt2 ~ Exept If Tested From Mike Adams Brighteon Store Or Specifically State Tested For Mold & Mycotoxins), (All Non Organic Certified Foods & Supplements & Ingredients), (All Microwaved Foods), (All Gluten & Gleatine Contaning Foods), (All City Tap Water & Products With City Tap Water), (All Alcohol & Vinegar), (All Jarred Tomato Products & Jarred Products Containing Vinigar, Sea Salt & Salt), (Coconut Oil & Palm Oil Used For Eating Or Oil Pulling, Using It Topically Is Ok), (Non Wild Oregano Oil & All Oils Derived From Foods Listed In The Moldy Foods To Avoid Archive Link), (All Non Organic Oils In Plastic Not Included In The Moldy Foods To Avoid Archive Link), (All Pasteurized Beverages), (All Fermented Foods < Exept Tested Vegan Enzymes & Probiotics, Also Properly Homemade Kimchi & Sauerkraut With Only Himalayan Pink Salt > ), (All Mushrooms & Algaes & Yeasts), (Magnesium Sterate, Steric Acid, & All Non Organic Supplement Fillers ), Cyanocobalamin, (Most All Processed Preprepared Prepackaged Foods), (All Purified Sugar Sweetners & Purified Non Sugar Sweeteners Except Organic Maple Syrup & Wild Raw Organic Honey), (All GMO Foods & Supplements), All Non Organic Essential Oils, All Spices Not Included In The Phaze Mold Detox Diet, All Improper Food Combinations, All Meals Containing Over 32.5 Grams Of Fructose Per Meal, All Pharmaceutical Drugs & OTC Synthetic Meds Excluding Ivermectin, All Non Organic Tobacco Products
Many Essential Oils, Common Foods & Supplements Are Harmful/Lethal To Pets Please Consult A Licensed Veterinarian & Do Research Before Directly Or Indirectly Exposing Any Substance To Pets.