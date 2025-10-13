A lot of Thank you's from BiBi - barf 🤮

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“Thank you for recognizing Jerusalem as our eternal capital. Thank you for recognizing our rights over the Golan Heights. Thank you for standing up for Israel at the United Nations. Thank you for protecting our rights in Judea and Samaria. Thank you for brokering the Abraham Accords. Thank you for withdrawing from the disastrous Iran deal. Thank you for supporting Operation Rising Lion and launching Operation Midnight Hammer — just after midnight, you hammered Iran,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to U.S. President Donald Trump.