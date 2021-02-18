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Is The Long Gun Registry Coming Back to Canada? Prime Minister Trudeau Said He Admires Communist China
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297 views • February 18, 2021
CCFR Channel
Uploaded on February 17 2021
Share this and ask your gun clubs to share it in their newsletters and on social media. Is the registry coming back to Canada? On many long guns, yes.
Help the CCFR fight for your rights.
www.firearmrights.ca
Uploaded on February 17 2021
Share this and ask your gun clubs to share it in their newsletters and on social media. Is the registry coming back to Canada? On many long guns, yes.
Help the CCFR fight for your rights.
www.firearmrights.ca
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