As of July 16, 2024, Western military experts from numerous analytical centers admitted that Russian troops had increased their pressure on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the 'Kharkiv' and 'Toretsk' directions of the front. In particular, fierce fighting is observed in the central part of 'Volchansk' and the central part of the settlement of 'New York'. By the way, today, Ukrainian war correspondents admitted that the situation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the settlement of 'New York' is close to critical.......................................
