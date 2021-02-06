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Patriot Resistance: Biden & Weaponized Illegal Immigration/Invasion
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134 views • February 06, 2021
Patriot Resistance Communiqué for the Day Feb. 6, 2021: Why the Biden regime is encouraging a 5th Column invasion of America...
WATCH ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/vdncx7-time-is-slime-2020-election-was-stolen-to-save-democracy.html
*** The Founding Fathers on Illegal Immigration and the Safety of the Republic
https://leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com/2010/05/illegal-immigration-and-safety-of.html
*** Patriot Resistance: DHS/CISA & Biden Coup via Election Steal ~ VIDEO
https://plasticmacca.blogspot.com/2021/02/patriot-resistance-dhs-cisa-are-paper.html
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney (WA) and author (Auriga Books).
Pen name: Tina Foster
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com
WATCH ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/vdncx7-time-is-slime-2020-election-was-stolen-to-save-democracy.html
*** The Founding Fathers on Illegal Immigration and the Safety of the Republic
https://leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com/2010/05/illegal-immigration-and-safety-of.html
*** Patriot Resistance: DHS/CISA & Biden Coup via Election Steal ~ VIDEO
https://plasticmacca.blogspot.com/2021/02/patriot-resistance-dhs-cisa-are-paper.html
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney (WA) and author (Auriga Books).
Pen name: Tina Foster
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com
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