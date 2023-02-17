Disney Pushes Left Wing Talking Points, Big Tech Silences the Right

Is Disney willing to promote woke content at the cost of its bottom line? OAN’s Tom McGrath talks with Censorship Free Web Browser CEO Jeff Bermant on the shifting culture war in media.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.