The area of the thrift shop to go to first

These short quick videos will get you knowledgeable and skilled about living off grid, even if you can’t do it right now.

So you are a prepper? Yes, of course you are. You are smart and you know the systems we depend upon are collapsing. You need gear that is going to hold up for the duration. Here is a tip for what to stock up on with a tight budget.

In our disposable culture (coming to an end soon) most people don’t know what quality is. So when at a garage sale, thrift shop, or flea market (and sometimes even the $ General) you can find high quality items at discount prices.

In this vid I show you why I love stainless steel pans. And I go over just a few of the many many uses of them.

Fun fact: I was at a family reunion last spring in Florida. We went to a local thrift shop that supports the cats and dogs (of course we did!). I travel super light so I didn’t really want, nor could take, much of anything. But I went to the kitchen section out of habit and saw three beautiful stainless steel serving trays for just $2 each…. Yes, the folks at TSA looked at me sideways… but I didn’t care. I’m still not sure how I fit them into that suitcase.