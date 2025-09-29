BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The area of the thrift shop to go to first
Marjory Wildcraft
Marjory Wildcraft
137 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
240 views • 1 day ago

These short quick videos will get you knowledgeable and skilled about living off grid, even if you can’t do it right now.

So you are a prepper? Yes, of course you are. You are smart and you know the systems we depend upon are collapsing. You need gear that is going to hold up for the duration. Here is a tip for what to stock up on with a tight budget.

In our disposable culture (coming to an end soon) most people don’t know what quality is. So when at a garage sale, thrift shop, or flea market (and sometimes even the $ General) you can find high quality items at discount prices.

In this vid I show you why I love stainless steel pans. And I go over just a few of the many many uses of them.

Fun fact: I was at a family reunion last spring in Florida. We went to a local thrift shop that supports the cats and dogs (of course we did!). I travel super light so I didn’t really want, nor could take, much of anything. But I went to the kitchen section out of habit and saw three beautiful stainless steel serving trays for just $2 each…. Yes, the folks at TSA looked at me sideways… but I didn’t care. I’m still not sure how I fit them into that suitcase.

Keywords
storepansdiscount
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy