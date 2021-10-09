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BOARD OF EDUCATION ADMINISTRATOR LEVELS UP WITH HISTORIC LAWSUIT
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Board of Education Administrator Levels UP With Historic Lawsuit https://rumble.com/vnhlcz-board-of-education-administrator-levels-up-with-historic-lawsuit.html
Quote: "William Castro works for the Board of Education, and he's part of a lawsuit to STOP tyrannical communist "vaccine" mandates in New York, where the new RELIGION is "shots in arms". Dr. Zelenko Protocol: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
Board of Education Administrator Levels UP With Historic Lawsuit https://rumble.com/vnhlcz-board-of-education-administrator-levels-up-with-historic-lawsuit.html
Quote: "William Castro works for the Board of Education, and he's part of a lawsuit to STOP tyrannical communist "vaccine" mandates in New York, where the new RELIGION is "shots in arms". Dr. Zelenko Protocol: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
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