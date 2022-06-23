Texas & Arizona Decertify 2020 Election! The First Dominos Have Fallen! From 2000 Mules in 2020 to 2500 Sheriffs in 2022! Georgia Hand Recount in 159 Counties!

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Previous Updates:













The Precipice! We Are The Plan! The Military Civilian Alliance: The Oath to Protect & Defend WWG1WGA!









https://rumble.com/v194547-the-precipice-we-are-the-plan-the-military-civilian-alliance-the-oath-to-pr.html













The Timing of The Q Plan is Up to Trump! The Monstrous Midterm Red Wave! 2000 Mules' Phillips & Engelbrecht's Sheriffs Will Ensure Election Integrity Nationwide! Plus, Bill Barr: American Patriot or Deep State Puppet?









https://rumble.com/v18n3lj-the-timing-of-the-plan-is-trumps-monstrous-red-wave-phillips-sheriffs-ensur.html













Q: BIG Things Coming! Kash Patel Revealed Pelosi Wanted Tanks & Humvees With Machine Guns For a January 6th Massacre! PLUS, Agenda 2030 & Weather Modification!









https://rumble.com/v18agr0-big-things-coming-kash-patel-pelosi-wanted-a-j6-massacre-plus-agenda-2030-a.html













Trump's Trap! [They] Took The Bait! Pelosi, Schumer & The FBI Staged Jan. 6 & Trump Caught Them All! Plus Q's Perfect Prediction of January 6th to the Day!









https://rumble.com/v180yjx-trumps-trap-they-took-the-bait-pelosi-schumer-and-the-fbi-staged-jan.-6-and.html













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