CTP (20250709 S3EJulSpecial2)(PG-13) Raymond Comeau - X rated contents' effects on Society BTS/SP
6 views • 1 day ago

CTP S3EJulSpecial2 1h 01m 05s before audio editing

CTP S3EJulSpecial2 NOTES ( listen (Wed Jul 9 2025 and thereafter) at:

https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/ )...

See buzzsprout Transcript for fuller/extended Show Notes (inc. related links) and Transcript Bonus

Transcript Bonus: TheLibertyBeacon "Will Real Christians Save America" article

Exploring more of the world of fascinating Guests, Health, Human Nature, Music / Movies, Mysterious, Politics, Social Issues, and much more

CTP (S3EJulSpecial2)(PG-13) The Soul's Direction: Navigating Right and Wrong w/ Raymond Comeau

Exploring more of the world of fascinating Guests, Health, Human Nature, Music / Movies, Mysterious, Politics, Social Issues, and much more

Raymond Comeau joins us to discuss his book "What Bad We Do: Don't Ever Cross the Line" and the moral choices that shape our lives and society.

• Born in Haverhill, Massachusetts and raised in Elizabeth, New Jersey in a multicultural environment

• Raymond explains how his book identifies 34 common moral problems people face

• Understanding the difference between making mistakes and crossing moral lines that harm others

• Exploring how lying can escalate from small infractions to life-altering harm

• Discussing the concept of "nephoria" (negative euphoria) that drives addictive behaviors

• Examining how digital temptations create dangerous cycles that exploit vulnerable people

• The importance of godly self-esteem versus worldly self-esteem in making ethical choices

• How the "me-me-me" mentality undermines personal responsibility and social cohesion

• Why bystanders who remain silent become complicit in the evil they witness

• The need for Christian unity around core values rather than denominational divisions

To learn more about Raymond Comeau's work, visit OurSoulsDirection.com

Ep. Rating: PG-13 (Adult themes)

[ Addl. Copyright material here-in, Used With Permission ]


Episode related links...

- https://OurSoulsDirection.com

- BTS/SP Video of episode: https://old.bitchute.com/video/xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx


"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)

[ Some CTP episodes contain additional/separate Copyright materials, Used With Permission ]

- CTP: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist

- CTP long-form description: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistPodcast

- SUBSCRIBE to CTP: tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

- DeepCast.fm episodes digests direct: deepcast.fm/podcast/christitutionalist-tm-politics

- PodSite.fm (w/ deepCHAT): https://tinyurl.com/CTPonPodSite

- DeepCastPRO (now DeepCastCREATOR) for Podcasters: tinyurl.com/DeepCastPro4Podcasters (Claim FREE listing)

- Broadcast your thoughts w/ buzzsprout: tinyurl.com/BuzzsproutSignup

- CTP Official playlist: tinyurl.com/CTPMusicPlaylist

- Transcription Services by: Converter.App

- https://tinyurl.com/DeepCastPro4Podcasters

- Joseph M Lenard - linktr.ee/jlenarddetroit (JosephMLenard.us /\ TerrorStrikes.info/interviews)

(S3EJulSpecial2 Audio: 59m 32s Wed Jul 9 2025)

[ Stomping Rock Four Shots - Alex Grohl and Polish Genie - Ted Lenard Jr. & Polka Kings, Used With Permission Under License ]


some "Behind-the-Scenes" Video version of ChristiTutionalist Politics found via (Bitchute,Brighton,DailyMotion(France),Rumble,YouTube)...

YouTube: youtube.com/@jlenarddetroit1082/videos

Rumble: rumble.com/user/JLenardDetroit


In addition to seeing corresponding TheLibertyBeacon piece referenced in episodes of CTP, see too Show transcript on Podcast platforms that provide access to it (like buzzsprout (tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist)) for addl bonus material there-in

Keywords
politicsconstitutionpodcastchristianxxxusaunited statesxadultjlenarddetroitchristitutionalistpg13pg-13
