CTP (20250709 S3EJulSpecial2)(PG-13) Raymond Comeau - X rated contents' effects on Society BTS/SP

CTP (S3EJulSpecial2)(PG-13) The Soul's Direction: Navigating Right and Wrong w/ Raymond Comeau
Raymond Comeau joins us to discuss his book "What Bad We Do: Don't Ever Cross the Line" and the moral choices that shape our lives and society.
• Born in Haverhill, Massachusetts and raised in Elizabeth, New Jersey in a multicultural environment
• Raymond explains how his book identifies 34 common moral problems people face
• Understanding the difference between making mistakes and crossing moral lines that harm others
• Exploring how lying can escalate from small infractions to life-altering harm
• Discussing the concept of "nephoria" (negative euphoria) that drives addictive behaviors
• Examining how digital temptations create dangerous cycles that exploit vulnerable people
• The importance of godly self-esteem versus worldly self-esteem in making ethical choices
• How the "me-me-me" mentality undermines personal responsibility and social cohesion
• Why bystanders who remain silent become complicit in the evil they witness
• The need for Christian unity around core values rather than denominational divisions
To learn more about Raymond Comeau's work, visit OurSoulsDirection.com
