1 Enoch 91-105, The Book of Warnings and Blessings of Enoch, Part 8
Community Service Radio
Community Service Radio
42 views • 1 day ago

Shabbat Shalom Brothers and Sisters, Today we will continue with a study titled:

1 Enoch 91-105, The Book of Warnings and Blessings of Enoch, Part 8

Thank you for joining us with this study. You may want to get your highlighters and notebooks. Remember to Please Test Everything! If you would like to fellowship with us, you can at 4pm Eastern Time Every Shabbat. Go to or https://www.kmsr1700am.com/ then click on the Jitsi button.

[7] Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you. [8] For everyone who asks receives, and the one who seeks finds, and to the one who knocks it will be opened. (Matthew 7:7-8 [ESV2011]

If you would like to support this ministry, you can give to someone that you know needs Help!

Or give to the following...

 or https://www.commsr.com/


Yah Scriptures Download Page 

Introduction to the Dead Sea Scrolls, by: The Fight For Truth - Tina Black

Second Exodus, or First Resurrection? 

Qumran In Context, By: Archaeologist, Yizhar Hirschfield 

The Dead Sea Scrolls "A New Translation" by: Michael Wise, Martin Abegg Jr., and Edward Cook 

The Dead Sea Scrolls, Study Edition, Martinez, Tigchelaar 

The Book of Enoch or 1 Enoch, Complete Exhaustive Edition, by: R.H. Charles 1912 

The Book of Enoch The Prophet, by: Richard Laurence 

Complete Books of Enoch, Dr A. Nyland

Keywords
godjesusprophecyyahuahyeshuaend timeswordtorahenochsabbathshabbatlordlawsjubileescommandmentsyehovahyahushayehoshuaapocryphamosaic lawjasherask seek and knockfeast daysapointed timesyahwey
