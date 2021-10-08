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On Algorithm, Soul and Medical Sovereignty (Dr. Venu Julapalli)
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10 views • October 08, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/10/08/on-algorithm-soul-and-medical-sovereignty.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art2HL&cid=20211008_HL2&mid=DM1013213&rid=1286567974
there is no medicine without love, and "COVID measures" were merely a catalyst in a long-standing war on independent physicians' sovereignty. To that I would add that it is also a war of the Algorithm on the right of our beautiful and powerful subjectivity to exist.
If that war is lost by the people in the field of medicine, it is the patients who will ultimately pay the price for the loss of doctors' sovereignty. All patients: vaxxed, unvaxxed, right, left, white, black, and everyone in-between — even those who like to scold "conspiracy theorists" right now. The latter may be cool with whatever is demanded of them this second but there may come a day, after mental health booster number seventy-five.
So yes, the bulldozer is pushing like mad, and we are in the middle of a battle. It is a battle of our subjective, strong, and beautiful hearts against the Machine. We can heal, and we can forgive. May we remember our hearts in full and cover each other with love.
there is no medicine without love, and "COVID measures" were merely a catalyst in a long-standing war on independent physicians' sovereignty. To that I would add that it is also a war of the Algorithm on the right of our beautiful and powerful subjectivity to exist.
If that war is lost by the people in the field of medicine, it is the patients who will ultimately pay the price for the loss of doctors' sovereignty. All patients: vaxxed, unvaxxed, right, left, white, black, and everyone in-between — even those who like to scold "conspiracy theorists" right now. The latter may be cool with whatever is demanded of them this second but there may come a day, after mental health booster number seventy-five.
So yes, the bulldozer is pushing like mad, and we are in the middle of a battle. It is a battle of our subjective, strong, and beautiful hearts against the Machine. We can heal, and we can forgive. May we remember our hearts in full and cover each other with love.
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