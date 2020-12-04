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WOW! Georgian Election Workers Kick Out Watchers & Press... But STAY & KEEP COUNTING. Election Fraud?!
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143 views • December 04, 2020
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**2 NEW VIDEOS FOR SUPPORTERS! (& Many More To Come):**1. Top 8 Reasons Vaccine Coercion Is Evil; Fight Back Against This Medical Tyranny!https://groupdiscover.com/video/626/top-8-reasons-vaccine-coercion-ihttps://www.patreon.com/posts/446426512. 'This Is WAR! Vaccine Papers Rolled Out By CDC So Corporations & Governments Can Coerce You & Your Family'https://groupdiscover.com/video/623/this-is-war-vaccine-papers-rolhttps://www.patreon.com/posts/44627970Content also posted to https://www.subscribestar.com/timtruth
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