THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 66: The Kings of Judah

King Nebuchadnezzar besieged Jerusalem for a year and half and then the Babylonians finally breached the city’s thick stone walls. Jeremiah’s prophecy came true as the Chaldeans pillaged the city and burnt it with fire.

Jerusalem was filled with sounds of melee combat, the screams of men dying, women being raped and cries of children seeking comfort. King Zedekiah fled the capitol and was caught by the Babylonians. The last Judean king was forced to watch the execution of his sons. The political rulers and army officers suffered the same fate.

When it was over, a Babylonian soldier plunged a red-hot iron into Zedekiah’s eyes and the carnage was the last thing he ever saw. The destruction of Jerusalem was brutal and the remnant left behind didn’t fare any better when a Kabbalistic Jew seditiously murdered the new governor and the remnant fled to avoid the wrath of the Babylonians.

Lucifer was elated with the destruction, but the Godhead did not panic because they were still in control, there was no crisis in heaven, and they had a solution which the Devil knew nothing about.

