Revelation 18:10 Babylon, that mighty City! For in one Hour is thy Judgment come

Revelation 18:10Standing afar off for the fear of her torment, saying, Alas, alas that great city Babylon, that mighty city! FOR IN ONE HOUR IS THY JUDGMENT COME.In the "Prayer of Moses the man of God" Psalm 90:4 and in 2 Peter 3:8, it is revealed that a day for the Lord is like a Thousand years. The Time Scale in which we humans are operating is of an infinitesimally minute duration when compared to Divine Time. In order to understand what actually represents an Hour for God, let's perform a Time conversion: since a day for God is a 1000 Years and a day for us Humans is 24 Hours, an Hour for God then equals 1000 Years/24 = 41.67 Years.If you are not yet 42 Years old, you have not yet lived for one Hour in God's Time. If you are 84 Years old, Congratulations you have been living for 2 Hours in God's Timescale!To help understand the Prophecy of Apostle John in Revelation 18:10 concerning the one Hour Judgment of Babylon, we will start by reading a few verses in the New Testament. You will soon know why:Matthew 12:42The queen of the south shall rise up in the judgment with this generation, and shall condemn it: for she came from the uttermost parts of the earth to hear the wisdom of Solomon; and, behold, a greater than Solomon is here.Matthew 11:23And thou, Capernaum, which art exalted unto heaven, shalt be brought down to hell: for if the mighty works, which have been done in thee, had been done in Sodom, it would have remained until this day.Matthew 12:41The men of Nineveh shall rise in judgment with this generation, and shall condemn it: because they repented at the preaching of Jonas; and, behold, a greater than Jonas is here.In Luke 3:23 we read that at the time of his Baptism by John the Baptist, "Jesus himself began to be about thirty years of age". In the Gospels it is also reported that between the time that Jesus started to preach unto the day he died, there were 3 Passover Celebrations. the last one was the day of his Crucifixion.The Jewish Historian Flavius Josephus reported that just prior to Passover in 70 AD, the Romans besieged Jerusalem. It was taken 5 months later and then the Romans started to kill the elderly, the sick, the feeble and all the people that were handicapped. Prisoners under age seventeen were sold, the strong ones were sent to do work as slaves in camps, others were used in the games (blood sports). It is important to note that it is not reported the number of People who were slaughtered after the fall of Jerusalem and also the length of time it took to execute all these folks is unknown.In Daniel 12:12 we can read: "Blessed is he that waiteth, and cometh to the thousand three hundred and five and thirty days". Based on Daniel's Prophecy, after 3 1/2 year of war (1260 days) the Jerusalem Temple was destroyed, 30 days later the city is fallen (1290 Days), there is also 1335 days which is 45 Days beyond the fall of the City. To resume, Jesus was 30 years old when he started to preach, 3 1/2 Year later he was crucified. From the first Passover during his Ministry to the Siege of Jerusalem in 70 AD, there are 40 years. According to Josephus the City fell 142 Days after Passover and based on Daniel 12:12, it was all over 45 Days after the fall of the City.(From the time Jesus Started to preach to the siege of Jerusalem there are 40 years and six months) So we have: 40.50 + 0.388 (Siege) + 0.125 (45 days Daniel 12:12) = 41.013 Years. After doing the conversion from 365.25 Days per Year to 360 Days per Biblical year, we have this number: 41.61 Years.You do remember it was previously established in this Study that an hour for God was 41.67 Years. Together we just calculated that 41.61 Years after the beginning of the Ministry of Jesus, Jerusalem was destroyed. We can very accurately conclude that the Judgment of Jerusalem came in one hour.Revelation 11:13And the same hour was there a great earthquake, and the tenth part of the city fell...Revelation 18:17FOR IN ONE HOUR so great riches is come to nought. And every shipmaster, and all the company in ships, and sailors, and as many as trade by sea, stood afar off,Revelation 18:19And they cast dust on their heads, and cried, weeping and wailing, saying, Alas, alas that great city, wherein were made rich all that had ships in the sea by reason of her costliness! FOR IN ONE HOUR IS SHE MADE DESOLATE.Related Study on Brighteon:Second Coming of Christ - exact date given to Prophet Daniel