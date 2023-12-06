Create New Account
SHaDoWCa7 sings Silent Night (Christmas Song)
SHaDoWCa7
Published 19 hours ago

www.SHaDoWCa7.com
SHaDoWCa7 sings a Christmas song "Silent Night." Original upload on 2012-12-13.

---------------------------------------------------------------

Lyrics: Silent Night

Silent night, holy night,
All is calm, all is bright
Round yon virgin mother and child.
Holy infant so tender and mild,
Sleep in heavenly peace.
Sleep in heavenly peace.

Silent night, holy night,
Shepherds quake at the sight,
Glories stream from heaven afar,
Heavenly hosts sing alleluia;
Christ the Savior, is born!
Christ the Savior, is born!

Silent night, holy night,
Son of God, love's pure light
Radiant beams from thy holy face,
With the dawn of redeeming grace,
Jesus, Lord, at thy birth.
Jesus, Lord, at thy birth.

