Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Guidelines For Discernment





In Episode 14 we discuss the beautiful guidelines God has provided for us to have excellent discernment, which is especially important for the momentous times we are living in and for the events coming upon the earth.





LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY





Path Of Obedience – Part 3 of Food For Thought Series by Walter Veith

https://youtu.be/55KOMb6vIx0





Food For Thought – 3 Part Series By Walter Veith

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...





From Creation to Restoration – Part 1 of In The Stream Of Time Series by Walter Veith

https://youtu.be/4LyAngsMYuc





From Creation to Restoration – Part 6 of Genesis Conflict Series by Walter Veith

https://youtu.be/KCxWhKe1AMg





Life At Its Best – 5 Part Series by Walter Veith

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...





Baking Bread With Walter Veith – 2 Parts

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...





Diet and Health eBook, by Walter Veith

https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.z...





Quick Recipes – Amazing Discoveries

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...





Rudy and Jeannie Davis Recipes – Amazing Discoveries

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...





Dining on the Wilds – Amazing Discoveries

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...





Old Mountain Remedies – 6 Part Series By Walt Cross

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...





Fountain of Youth – 5 Part Series by Diane Burnett.

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...





Healthy From Inside Out – 14 Part Series by Drs Rudy and Jeanie Davis

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...





Cancer/Diabetes – 2 Part Series by Tim Riesenburger

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...





Ministry of Healing – Book by Ellen G. White

https://m.egwwritings.org/en/book/135...





Country Living

https://m.egwwritings.org/en/book/25/...





AFRIKAANS:





Wonderbaarlik Geskape – 5 Deel Reek deur Walter Veith

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...





Kos Tot Nadenke – 3 Deel Reeks deur Walter Veith

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...