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Nanoparticles polluting vaccines - Prof. Stefano Montanari & Antonietta Gatt
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22 views • February 22, 2021
In this 2018 interview, Prof. Stefano Montanari and Antonietta Gatt shares his discoveries examening vaccines while he created a method to detect nano particles.
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