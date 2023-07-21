Create New Account
Vivek Ramaswamy says that in the absence of traditional faith, there is a rise of secular cults
Published 14 hours ago

Vivek Ramaswamy says that in the absence of traditional faith, there is a rise of secular cults such as the climate belief system:


"I think the most dangerous religions are the ones that we fail to recognize as religions in the first place."



https://rumble.com/v312nl2-vivek-ramaswamy-says-that-in-the-absence-of-traditional-faith-there-is-a-ri.html

vivek ramaswamytim casttraditional faithsecular cults

