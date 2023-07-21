Vivek Ramaswamy says that in the absence of traditional faith, there is a rise of secular cults such as the climate belief system:
"I think the most dangerous religions are the ones that we fail to recognize as religions in the first place."
https://rumble.com/v312nl2-vivek-ramaswamy-says-that-in-the-absence-of-traditional-faith-there-is-a-ri.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.