Vivek Ramaswamy says that in the absence of traditional faith, there is a rise of secular cults such as the climate belief system:





"I think the most dangerous religions are the ones that we fail to recognize as religions in the first place."









https://rumble.com/v312nl2-vivek-ramaswamy-says-that-in-the-absence-of-traditional-faith-there-is-a-ri.html