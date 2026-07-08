School Vaccine Mandates, an interview with Brian Hooker

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School vaccine mandates remain a topic of legal, ethical, and public policy discussion. The latest interview examines a recent court decision, the role of religious exemptions, and the broader questions surrounding parental rights, public health, and education. As policies continue to evolve, understanding different perspectives is more important than ever. Watch the full interview to hear the complete conversation, explore the issues being discussed, and gain a broader understanding of this ongoing topic.
#PublicHealth #HealthPolicy #CurrentEvents #Education
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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