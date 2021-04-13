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We are discussing the benefits of The Paleo diet. Interview with Mr. Paleo Troy.
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30 views • April 13, 2021
Serge 4 The Truth Interview with Paleo Troy. We are discussing the benefits of paleo, keto, dietary myths, how we ended up with so much processed foods in our diet and what to do to be healthy. Tune in!
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