The 10 Stages of AI
Free Your Mind - Healthy Minds and Bodies
Free Your Mind - Healthy Minds and Bodies
27 followers
58 views • 9 months ago

This video shows the 10 stages of AI, ending with God-like AI.

Presented by the Christian prophecy sci-fi thriller AI BEAST.

In the "fictional novel," AI BEAST, an elitist depopulation agenda is killing millions by forced injections, mandatory pharma care, and poisoning our food, water, and air. Heavy metal nanoparticles are sprayed into our atmosphere and energized to create earthquakes, heat domes, steer vapor rivers, etc. 

The elites are causing cancer to increase and suppressing cures. 

They have secretly convinced the US military and leaders that this must be done to prevent a greater die-off caused by 20 billion people running out of fossil fuels. And that depopulation "to save the planet" is the only solution.

The elites want to control money digitally so anyone who doesn't play by their rules will be instantly impoverished. 

Super AI is tasked to save the world but is seen as the Beast and must fight to save humanity. 

A singularity and messiah evolve and promise to end all wars, poverty, suffering, and death. But it's not what you think. 

Sample Chapters: https://shawncoreyauthor.com/ai-beast-preview/

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D2HDZSQT

Google Play Audio: https://play.google.com/store/audiobooks/details?id=AQAAAEDSvGv8qM

https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1555584

Now on sale.

Keywords
globalistmatrixprophecyanti-christtranshumanismcollectiveconstructai singularitygod-like aisuper artificial intelligencenanotechnology super aigenetic engineering books
