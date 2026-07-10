Contrails and Emissions, an interview with Jim Lee

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Contrails, aircraft emissions, and atmospheric particles remain topics of ongoing scientific research and public discussion. How do aircraft emissions interact with the atmosphere, and what do current studies say about their effects? In our latest interview, we explore different perspectives on contrails, engine emissions, cloud formation, and atmospheric science while examining the evidence behind these discussions. Watch the full interview to hear the complete conversation and gain a broader understanding of this complex topic.
#AtmosphericScience #Aviation #ScienceDiscussion #ClimateResearch
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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