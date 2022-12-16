Flee worldliness & seek the kingdom of God

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced at the beach in Zamboanguita, the Philippines on November 13, 2022.





In these end times, as we see all kinds of sin gaining acceptance including sexual deviancy, we are to flee immorality and worldliness. Lot’s wife was unable to let go of her worldliness when she disobeyed God’s angel and looked behind to look at the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah in Genesis 19:26 and became a pillar of salt.





Do we let go of worldliness or do we still latch on to worldliness?





Do we seek ye first the kingdom of God and all His righteousness as we are encouraged by Christ to do so in Matthew 6:33? That’s the world we are to seek: an eternal kingdom free of sin, the kingdom of God rather than the temporary sinful kingdom of this world.





