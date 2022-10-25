Hey, GOP It's Time to Become 'RADICALS' Rachel Bovard The Glenn Beck Podcast Ep 159

This video was corrupted after 10 minutes. For the full updated video, go to https://www.brighteon.com/f6fb296f-fdd1-4bec-b455-1590b078290c .







Premiered Oct 22, 2022 We all see what’s happening: Leftists in power are making America — our economy, culture, and principles — unrecognizable. But will winning the midterms be enough to fix things? This week’s guest believes the real answer is much more “radical” — but not in the way you might think. Rachel Bovard is the senior tech columnist for the Federalist and the author of the article “The 1980s Called. They Want Their Foreign Policy Back and Republicans to Finally Wake Up.” She tells Glenn that “conservatism is almost a dissident culture at this point,” as politicians hold on to the Reagan era like it’s eternal. Instead, she argues that it’s time for a “new right” to embrace “radical federalism” and actually reverse what the Left has done instead of taking the power for itself. Rachel explains what she believes this “new right” should look like and how it can fix the actual issues with our government and economy, and she talks about the one organization she believes is way too powerful …





