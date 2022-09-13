JOE BIDEN "THE VAMPIRE" - HAS BEEN IN SENATE FOR 720 YEARS - He Said This Today! - 091322

JOE BIDEN SENATE FOR 720 YEARS
I saw a post of a CNN video of this biden speech praising his terrible Reduction Act. Stock market know it's a catastrophe.
CNN: "Biden is at the White House celebrating the Inflation Reduction Act but there is this unfortunate split screen right now with the Dow taking a total beating,down 1200 points"
US stock market wiped out $1.6 trillion today...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.