JOE BIDEN "THE VAMPIRE" - HAS BEEN IN SENATE FOR 720 YEARS - He Said This Today! - 091322
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 2 months ago

JOE BIDEN SENATE FOR 720 YEARS

I saw a post of a CNN video of this biden speech praising his terrible Reduction Act. Stock market know it's a catastrophe. 

CNN: "Biden is at the White House celebrating the Inflation Reduction Act but there is this unfortunate split screen right now with the Dow taking a total beating,down 1200 points"

US stock market wiped out $1.6 trillion today...

deep stateciaeliteglobalistbidencabalilluminatikamala harris

