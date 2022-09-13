JOE BIDEN "THE VAMPIRE" - HAS BEEN IN SENATE FOR 720 YEARS - He Said This Today! - 091322

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JOE BIDEN SENATE FOR 720 YEARS
I saw a post of a CNN video of this biden speech praising his terrible Reduction Act. Stock market know it's a catastrophe.
CNN: "Biden is at the White House celebrating the Inflation Reduction Act but there is this unfortunate split screen right now with the Dow taking a total beating,down 1200 points"
US stock market wiped out $1.6 trillion today...