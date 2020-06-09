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SELECTOMY/SOULECTOMY
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4 views • June 09, 2020
Do not believe ANYTHING you're told by Mainstream Media/politicians or corporate spokespeople. You can include any doctors who believe in 'viruses'/the germ theory of disease transmission. Most of all DO NOT ACCEPT VAXXINATIONS!!! The time has come, folks. Get straight with your soul, however you see it.
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