Star Children Are Here: Edgar Cayce, Ancient Aliens & Suzy Hansen’s Three Waves
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
129 followers
125 views • 2 days ago

In this Nov. 12, 2025 video (Section 14 of my ET Hypothesis & Sources), I share a remarkable segment from Ancient Aliens that directly corroborates Suzy Hansen’s teaching about the Three Waves of Souls — especially the arrival of the Third Wave: the “concealed ones” taking human rebirth to transform our world from within.


This Ancient Aliens episode reviews Edgar Cayce’s 1932 prediction that from 1998 to 2015, a new humanity would be born — psychic, intuitive, telekinetic, highly moral, and capable of helping correct Earth’s imbalance. The Hopi, Zuni, Navajo, and many Native traditions also describe Star Children arriving for this exact purpose.


The Chinese government even launched national research in 1982 and identified over 100,000 children with “extra human function” (EHF), including psychic abilities and telekinesis. All of this lines up with what Suzy Hansen describes as the Three Waves — souls (or ET consciousnesses) incarnating as humans to help uplift society during a period of extreme corruption and imbalance.


This is good news. And it’s not something to wait for passively. As I always say (the nine words on my website):

The purpose of my life is, “Raising awareness about the ET agenda for human advancement.”

Support these Star Seeds. Spread awareness. We are the early Christians of a brand-new spiritual reality — but without religion, dogma, or cults. Just truth.

We’re also close to 10,000 subscribers, so please LIKE and SUBSCRIBE — every click helps spread this message.


This is a FAIR USE of

The Rise of Super Advanced Humans | Ancient Aliens

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Aqtz22JzHms


I refer to section 14 of my ET Hypothesis at

https://www.brianruhe.ca/an-et-hypothesis-with-sources-how-the-greys-mantids-and-a-federation-of-planets-are-guiding-the-spiritual-evolution-of-humanity/

Keywords
ufoedgar caycestar seeds
