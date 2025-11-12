Star Children Are Here: Edgar Cayce, Ancient Aliens & Suzy Hansen’s Three Waves

In this Nov. 12, 2025 video (Section 14 of my ET Hypothesis & Sources), I share a remarkable segment from Ancient Aliens that directly corroborates Suzy Hansen’s teaching about the Three Waves of Souls — especially the arrival of the Third Wave: the “concealed ones” taking human rebirth to transform our world from within.





This Ancient Aliens episode reviews Edgar Cayce’s 1932 prediction that from 1998 to 2015, a new humanity would be born — psychic, intuitive, telekinetic, highly moral, and capable of helping correct Earth’s imbalance. The Hopi, Zuni, Navajo, and many Native traditions also describe Star Children arriving for this exact purpose.





The Chinese government even launched national research in 1982 and identified over 100,000 children with “extra human function” (EHF), including psychic abilities and telekinesis. All of this lines up with what Suzy Hansen describes as the Three Waves — souls (or ET consciousnesses) incarnating as humans to help uplift society during a period of extreme corruption and imbalance.





This is good news. And it’s not something to wait for passively. As I always say (the nine words on my website):

The purpose of my life is, “Raising awareness about the ET agenda for human advancement.”

Support these Star Seeds. Spread awareness. We are the early Christians of a brand-new spiritual reality — but without religion, dogma, or cults. Just truth.

