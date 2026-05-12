Surveillance and Control by AI, an interview with Paul Brennan

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As artificial intelligence continues to advance, conversations around privacy, surveillance, automation, and digital control are becoming increasingly important. From facial recognition and data tracking to automated systems and AI-driven decision-making, many are questioning how these technologies could shape society in the years ahead. While AI offers innovation and convenience, it also raises concerns about oversight, ethics, and personal freedoms. Understanding both sides of the discussion may be more important than ever. Watch the latest interview for a deeper discussion on AI, surveillance, and the future of technology.
#ArtificialIntelligence #Surveillance #Technology #Privacy #FutureTech
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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