Zionist Israeli police raided a synagogue belonging to Torah Jews in Jerusalem's anti-Zionist Jewish neighborhood, Meah shearim. Jews reacted harshly to the Zionists. Zionism is the enemy of Judaism. Zionist usurpers are constantly attacking the Jewish community. https://t.co/80RucV1Fv7
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.