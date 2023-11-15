Create New Account
Zionist Israeli police raided a synagogue belonging to Torah Jews in Jerusalem
Zionist Israeli police raided a synagogue belonging to Torah Jews in Jerusalem's anti-Zionist Jewish neighborhood, Meah shearim. Jews reacted harshly to the Zionists. Zionism is the enemy of Judaism. Zionist usurpers are constantly attacking the Jewish community. https://t.co/80RucV1Fv7

israeljewszionism

