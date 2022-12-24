THE PETE SANTILLI SHOWFRIDAY DECEMBER 23, 2022

EPISODE - #3251 - 6PM





ANTI-AMERICAN CONGRESS PERFORMS THE ZELENSKY GRIFT | EP 3251-6PM https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/23319





Special Guests:





Marc Morano, publisher of Climate Depot, author Green Fraud & The Great Reset https://www.climatedepot.com/m/





Lance “The Big Mig’ Migliaccio Social Media Influencer, Wash DC Insider, Ex Agency Private Contractor https://thebigmig.com/





George Balloutine Producer/CoHost of The Big Mig, Social Media Influencer.

https://linktr.ee/GeorgeBalloutine





