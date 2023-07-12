Mexico: A Victim Died Suddenly While Playing Sports 💉 (2023)

Covid BC
July 12, 2023
Were people dropping dead at sports games prior to 2021? I’ve been alive a long time and I’ve never seen anything like this. These Covid vaccines are deadly! #DiedSuddenly
Credit: VaccineInjuries.ca
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/4lg1iid9Yq0P/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.