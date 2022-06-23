Socialist Power/Control Columbia Univ. Cloward & Piven Strategy and Tactics

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Obama went to Columbia University in 1981 to 1983 and learned the Cloward & Piven Strategies and Tactics. When you look at the list of "achievements" that the socialists in the United States have achieved, it is exactly the same as this list in this presentation. The "issues" are NEVER the issues. The "revulution" is THE issue. And power and control is the only reason. Fixing "issues" is never the goal, but instead... using issues to achieve power is the modus operandi of the socialists that have achieved power in the United States, Canada, Australia, UK, and New Zealand.