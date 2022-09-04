Cardinal Burke Is The Dark Horse To Succeed As Pope In the Case of Francis' Imminent Resignation!

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Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Sep 2, 2022 The possibility that Burke could be the surprise change candidate to succeed the Pope is perhaps being missed. Burke undoubtedly ranks among the top 10 most influential prelates in the Church today.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fcx9Oy6IdSA