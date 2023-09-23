Create New Account
Oktoberfest Series: Alesmith Oktoberfest Marzen 3.5/5*
This beer was a gold medal winner in what I assume was a very small field or the judges and I have drastically differing tastes in marzens.


Running 5.5 for the ABV, the IBUs are 13, and the SRM is best guessed as 28.

Not bad, not great but not what I expected in this style.

Thanks for coming by.

Big 3 folks

Proust.

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

