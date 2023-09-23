Oktoberfest Series: Alesmith Oktoberfest Marzen 3.5/5*

This beer was a gold medal winner in what I assume was a very small field or the judges and I have drastically differing tastes in marzens.
Running 5.5 for the ABV, the IBUs are 13, and the SRM is best guessed as 28.
Not bad, not great but not what I expected in this style.
Thanks for coming by.
Big 3 folks
Proust.
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.