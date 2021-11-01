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Air Force Pilot 17yrs Grounded Facing Discharge And Unable To Retire If He Refuses Covid-19 Vaccine
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551 views • November 01, 2021
Air Force Pilot 17yrs Grounded Facing Discharge And Unable To Retire If He Refuses Covid-19 Vaccine
KS Legislature
https://youtu.be/gbMG5nbJENM?t=4368
The Special Committee on Government Overreach and Impact of COVID 19 Mandates 10/30/2021
KS Legislature
https://youtu.be/gbMG5nbJENM?t=4368
The Special Committee on Government Overreach and Impact of COVID 19 Mandates 10/30/2021
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