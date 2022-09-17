Abundant Health 02 The Liver - The Built-in Master Chemist Barbara O'Neill

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The year 2005. Barbara O'Neill reveals the three phases of the liver when it conducts a detox operation in the body.
Subjects include: Fast food, Antioxidants, Vits C, E, A, Protein, Lemon, Olive oil, Dandelion, St Marys thistle, proper Hydration, Soy products, Dr Harry W Miller, Phytoestrogens, Alcohol/Drugs